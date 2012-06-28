Finally, iTunes Is Getting A Huge Makeover

Via Bloomberg: Apple will give iTunes its most radical makeover to date, sources tell Bloomberg. Apple hasn’t changed much about iTunes since it launched in 2003, but sources say the new version, due by the end of the year, will have tighter integration with social networks (long live Ping), better sharing and discovery features, a la Spotify, and better iCloud integration for cross-device consumption for the millions of Apple product users who use iTunes as their one-stop shop for music, movies, and television shows. That last feature will only become more important for Apple moving forward as competitors such as Google and Amazon beef up their own entertainment stores and on-demand services such as Spotify and Netflix offer consumers different media experiences.