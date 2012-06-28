Advertisers Don’t Own Motherhood (Though They Might Want To)

A funny thing happens when you become a mom for the first time. When you look into your baby’s eyes, all sense of your personal history starts to drift slowly away. You start to forget the parties you’ve been to, the partners you had, the mistakes you’ve made. None of it exists anymore. You were never a party person. You were never a socialite. You were never that girl throwing up in the kitchen sink after too many tequilas. You don’t even have a name. You are simply just “mom.” Loving, caring, baking, scraped-knee-dressing mom, with hands as soft-as-your-face.

Or that, at least, is the way many advertisers seem to see it.

Recently Procter and Gamble launched a campaign declaring themselves “The proud sponsor of moms” during the Olympics. Good for them–I’m awaiting my check in the mail.

Their well-made but somewhat cloying lead ad focuses on a series of mothers taking care of their kids–getting them ready for school, washing up, soothing various injuries, and cheering various sports days–all the way up to watching them win at the Olympic games. The tagline? “The hardest job is the best job.” Tell that to a sewage worker.

I can’t help but find this sort of reverential treatment very odd. I’m exceptionally proud to be a mother, and I would obviously do anything for my kids, but if there’s a moment where motherhood turns you into the kind of selfless, viceless, paragon of virtue regularly seen in these sort of ads I’m still waiting for its arrival.

Mothers have vices too, and we shouldn’t be afraid of that fact. So long as their kids are now their priority, why should we ignore the years of mistake-making and risk-taking that has done so much to make them who they are? Why should the character of ‘mom’ be pigeon-holed into the wholesome, family values stereotype?