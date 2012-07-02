Bodyslammed!: The WWE And Second Screen Storytelling

There’s been a lot of talk of late about social TV, “second screen” experiences, and the impact it’s having on people’s relationship with content, and with one another. The concept is hardly new, of course: ardent fans have long been gathering on message boards to talk about their favorite shows in real time, and various media companies have experimented with how to connect viewers with one another, and with the show, for some time.

One of the companies I’ve been most fascinated to watch on this front is World Wrestling Entertainment. Since the WWE’s world of stories is built atop our own non-scripted world and its characters interact with the fans through social media, in-arena experiences, and elsewhere, the WWE provides a petrie dish for storytelling innovation from which the rest of the entertainment industry can learn. The wrestling guys in Stamford, CT, have been given a unique narrative opportunity that no other entertainment company enjoys, so there’s much to learn from their experiments.

Case in point: the WWE’s handling of its recent “Big Show” blunder. Let me set the stage. WWE had built up an epic battle between its bureaucratic, much maligned general manager, retired pro wrestler, and head of talent relations John Laurinaitis, and lead WWE star John Cena. The two would enter a match at the Over the Limit pay-per-view event with the stipulation from the corporate office that, if anyone interfered on Laurinaitis’ behalf, they would have their contract terminated. And, if Laurinaitis didn’t win, he’d lose his job running the WWE. It was the promised chance for WWE fans to finally see the hated “Big Johnny” get his comeuppance.

Meanwhile, WWE had a “B” storyline running in which former world champion “The Big Show” Paul Wight had offended Mr. Laurinaitis and, after being forced to grovel for his job, had been fired. The stage was set, dedicated fans who closely followed the storylines could see, for “The Big Show” to appear at the Over the Limit event to interfere on Laurinaitis’ behalf in return for getting the chance after the fact to get his job back. After all, since he had already been fired, he would be immune from the edict that any wrestler who interfered would be fired.

Things unfolded just as dedicated fans thought they might. That is, until the Monday Night RAW TV show the next night. As Laurinaitis came out to celebrate, he made an announcement that boggled fans’ minds: that he had hired The Big Show back on Saturday night, before the PPV event.

Online, wrestling fans immediately balked. After all, as Adam Testa wrote at The Baltimore Sun, “If the World’s Largest Athlete was, in fact, re-signed on Saturday, wouldn’t he fall victim to that stipulation and termination at the hands of the WWE Board of Directors?” Fans took to Twitter to protest in volume.

In response, WWE called an audible change and, as the show bore on, had the commentators explain and clarify Mr. Laurinaitis’ comments. It turns out, they explained, that The Big Show had gotten an unofficial verbal offer on Saturday, but he didn’t actually sign a new contract until after the PPV event on Sunday evening.