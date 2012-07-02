My Dentist Follows Up On Leads. Do Your Sales People?

My dentist, Dr. Paul DiMattia, cares about my

health. How do I know? He regularly sends me a postcard to remind

me to come in for my semi-annual appointment. And if I don’t respond, he sends me an email, followed by a voicemail

message.

I’m a busy guy and I appreciate the reminders. Dr. DiMattia knows he provides an important

service. And he is confident enough in

the value he provides that he is not afraid to regularly reach out to me. Dr. DiMattia does not worry about bothering me

or becoming a pest. He does not agonize

over the optimal time to send his reminders or if I will be offended by his

message.

In contrast, B2B sales reps behave very differently. And their behavior has significant consequences

for revenue generation.

New research from the National Association of Sales

Executives indicates that 80% of all complex B2B deals require at least 5 contacts or touches for a prospect

to respond.

Yet according to the same research, the vast majority of

sales reps (82%) stop trying to reach prospects in their target market after 3

attempts. Another way to put it is that

only 18% of all sales reps hang in there long enough to get the sales process

started.