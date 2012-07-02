Honesty, Not Paid-off Celeb Tweets, Is The Best Policy

This week soccer star Wayne Rooney received a slap on the wrists from the Advertising Standards Authority for passing off a blatant advertisement for Nike as a personal tweet. It’s the latest in a long line of examples of major companies getting it wrong–and getting caught out–when it comes to ‘hidden’ marketing on social networks.

What puzzles me is why so many marketing campaigns on social networks use these covert tactics–particularly as they are almost always caught out.

In January McDonald’s found themselves stung after paying Twitter to get #McDStories in the top trends for that day. Once Twitter users got wise to the scheme, they took their anger out on the hashtag, sharing all manner of horror stories (true and untrue) about the company. Candybar maker Mars also caused controversy earlier in the year by taking over Rio Ferdinand and Katie Price‘s twitter feeds to promote Snickers–only drawing attention to the ad campaign in the fifth and final tweet.

The problem comes not from the ambition–big companies are absolutely right to try and exploit the word-of-mouth power of social networks–but from the execution. Sadly most of these campaigns are run with all the subtlety of a drunken elephant.

Authenticity is an increasingly important factor when it comes to marketing. Particularly when it comes to women, big showy brands and straplines are far less trusted than something that feels genuinely tailored towards them. Social networks like Twitter are the perfect platform for this personal feel–particularly when reaching whole communities–but only if companies stop trying to trick us and start bringing their products out into the open.

A site like Twitter works because it is a community. One person targeted by an inauthentic ad may not smell a rat–but hundreds of thousands will see through the ruse instantly. What’s more, they won’t be afraid in telling the world about it. In order for word-of-mouth advertising on Twitter to work, more respect has to be shown to the people that use it.