NZ Court Rules Dotcom Raid Illegal

A New Zealand judge has ruled that the raids on Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom’s house were illegal, and that the police warrants that backed the entry into his house did not cover the hard drives which were subsequently seized. Following the raid, the FBI made copies of the hard drives and transported them to the U.S.–also a series of actions that the court ruled was a violation of Kiwi law. Dotcom is currently on bail, but the FBI has been attempting to extradite him to the U.S.