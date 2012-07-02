How To Convince Gen Y To Believe In Your Cause And Your Company

I’m kind of obsessed with my friends. Not in the “You always tell me my hair looks nice” kind of way, but in the “Holy shit, you’re going to change the world and I can’t wait to watch you do it,” kind of way.

It’s safe to say I’m passionate about today’s youth. We’re revolutionary in a way never before imaginable. I know, every generation thinks they’re going to change the world–and they do. They change their world.

But my generation is changing the world. For the first time in history, we can spread a message around the world in a matter of minutes, with a few clicks of a mouse. We have instant access to information and the reach to share it. It’s remarkable how the youth today are uniquely positioned to change the world. There, I said it.

Yes, every kid thinks they know more than their parents, but for the first time in history, we just might. We are at an interesting place in history where the traditional roles of parent and child have been blurred. Traditionally, parents care for their children, and later in life when parents are unable to care for themselves, the roles reverse. But now that switch is happening decades earlier. My generation teaches their parents more than any generation ever has.

Thanks to Twitter, I can tell my mom that there was an earthquake six minutes ago in another country, whereas she would have had to wait for the 6 o’clock news. We teach our parents how to use their BlackBerrys (maybe iPhones, if they’re cool), how to program their TVs, and what a Kardashian is–so why don’t we teach them something that can actually save their lives?

I’m particularly interested in youth engagement and cancer. Too few conversations are had with youth about cancer, because we’re not in the highest-risk demographic and we’re certainly not the largest donors. To me, this is a huge mistake. No one asks for our help here, but because of our relationship to information and the digital space, we’re the only ones who can create a real change in the cancer space. We can create a paradigm shift, and change cancer from something that we wait to get and pray there’s a cure for, to something we’re actively looking for so we can find it in stage one.