Google’s Nexus 7 Tablet Leaks Out At $199 And $249, Alongside Nexus Q Media Streamer

Via a URL-enabled tweak in Google’s Android app market Play, it’s been confirmed that Google really does have a Nexus-branded tablet on the way and it is indeed built by Asus and dubbed Nexus 7. The device pictured in the image is sporting a different flavor of Android that’s expected to be revealed as Android 4.1 Jelly Bean at the imminent I/O event.

Updated: More information has surfaced, including the price of $199 for an 8GB version and $249 for a 16GB edition. It has a 1280 by 800 pixel IPS screen and packs GPS, Wi-Fi and NFC.

Maeanwhile another leaked device, the Nexus Q, is a spherical home-media streaming server that’ll stream content from the cloud, including video, to your home entertainment system–though it does have its own audio amplifier so you can hook speakers directly to it. It will sell for $299.

Check back here with Fast Company to see our coverage of what Google reveals.