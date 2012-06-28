The Great Broccoli Debate, And What It Teaches Us About B2B Marketing

Maybe you think of B2B PR and marketing as mainly a chance to talk about what you do. However, B2B PR and marketing is becoming as much about educating your audience and staying on top of trends as it is getting the word out about your business.

Unlike consumer marketing, it’s a slow courtship with your audience that typically requires a lot of hand holding and explanation. Plus you also need to impress the more technical folks who will be kicking your virtual tires

So how do you effectively tell your story without confusing or losing anyone and without distorting your message?

For a recent example of clever marketing applicable to the B2B space, let’s turn to the recent brouhaha over broccoli–that little loved vegetable that has become a potent symbol of the healthcare legislation debate. Because the legislation is complicated and not easy to understand, opponents seized upon the easy-to-grasp issue of eating broccoli. If Congress could require Americans to buy health insurance, could it also force people to buy just about anything including broccoli? Le Affaire Broccoli has been quite succcesful in getting a hearing and penetrating the public imagination.

The Key to Telling Your Story

So how do these examples apply to you? Well, if you have questions about how to start a B2B PR and marketing campaign, there are a few key steps that you need to keep in mind when designing your marketing and PR strategy. The more thought you put into your strategy before you start writing, the more successful you are likely to be in the long run.

Use an analogy that is easy to understand. For example, early computers were often described as brains. That analogy was much easier to explain than the actual circuitry and programming involved.