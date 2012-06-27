Sirius XM App Headed To Google TV

At Google’s I/O event this week, Google is set to announce a new partnership with the Howard Stern and Sirius XM Radio. According to Reuters, all of Sirius XM’s content will be accessible through Google TV devices, which already lets you plug into cable TV or stream videos off the Web. The Google TV’s launch was met with a tepid response in the months since its launch, but Google it’s plugging on, signing on new partners (the most recent of which is Vizio and it’s $99 Co-Star) and beginning a global expansion with a first launch in the U.K. If Google is looking to make a strong comeback, Stern and the satellite radio operation have decent practice at that: Together they bounced back from near oblivion with a partnership with car makers in 2010.