The One Thing Google Must Innovate With Its Tablet: Price

Google’s tablet may be stuck between a sizzling iPad and a Kindle Fire.

Though nothing is yet certain, it’s looking more and more likely that Google will reveal its own Nexus-branded Android tablet today at its I/O event: Gizmodo Australia has enough documentation to spin a convincing story, and now an FCC document seems to suggest it will indeed be co-branded with Asus, as manufacturer. Gizmodo’s data even points to a price: $199 for an entry-level 8GB edition.

Whether or not that’s true, those three little numbers are absolutely critical for Google.

The Nexus is pitched directly in competition with a long list of mediocre cheap Android tablets and directly at Amazon’s Kindle. Amazon was very innovative in what it crammed into the Fire, and that’s helped it go down pretty well in terms of U.S. sales: By gutting the Android OS and skinning it thickly with a highly optimized Amazon-centric UI, Amazon was able to fine-tune the OS’s performance to marry tightly with cheap electronics inside the Fire’s very simple box. It works, and the Fire’s user experience is pretty impressive, albeit strangled with Amazon’s UI choke-chain. By controlling the low-ish grade hardware in synergy with the software this way, Amazon is estimated to have pushed the bill of materials for the Fire to between $140 and $180, give or take, meaning it makes a very small margin on sales of the hardware, but recoups profits in selling its own services, content and via its own curated version of the Android app market.

Meanwhile Apple’s innovation with the iPad was to even more tightly manage the synergy between hardware and software, and execute such a tight grip on the very finest details of the production process that it probably costs only about $306, plus $10 for manufacture, to churn each one off the production line, leaving a healthy $180-ish dollars in profit on the hardware alone. And that’s with 16GB of RAM and a 9.7-inch paradigm-defining high resolution screen. Apple’s ecosystem sales on top of that add even more profit, and as a result of these almost un-noticeable innovations, the iPad sells like hot cakes on fire on a hot tin roof…or some such.

So you see the sticky position Google finds itself in, somewhere between the Fire (with its low cost, impressive ecosystem and Amazon’s reputation) and both the iPad 3 (with its higher cost, but almost unmatched technical performance, ecosystem, and Apple chic) and the iPad 2–still on sale, offering a full tablet experience and other Apple “extras” for $399.