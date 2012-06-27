advertisement
Google’s +1 Buttons Begin To Display Recommended Pages

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Ahead of the Google I/O event kickoff, Google+ is sprucing up features on +1 buttons across websites. Engadget noticed that mouseovers of the +1 button now display page suggested pages on that domain or subdomain, based on the +1s of friends. On its developer blog, Google says the feature is active for websites that are part of its early-view “platform preview” program, but the change should be rolling out to all websites that carry the +1 button soon.

