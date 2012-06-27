Apple Granted Preliminary Injunction For Galaxy Tab U.S. Ban

Apple has won big in its patent tussle with Samsung. Yesterday, a California judge granted Apple a preliminary injunction to stop the sale of Galaxy Tab 10.1 in the U.S., AllThingsD reports. The sales ban applies to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 but not to the recently unveiled 10.2, just like the German court that sided with Apple for a Galaxy 10.1 sales ban decided to allow the Galaxy Tab 10.1N. Samsung has already appealed the ruling.