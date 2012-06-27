Microsoft Loses European Antitrust Appeal, Faces $1 Billion Fine

Microsoft had been appealing an earlier European court’s judgement that the company had deliberately squashed business rivals efforts by denying them access to interoperability within Windows, but that appeal is now over. The General Court of the European Union has decided that the judgement holds, and though it very slightly down-adjusted the earlier fine, the decision now means MS is on the hook for a €860 million ($1.075 billion) penalty fee. Microsoft’s one recourse is a final appeal to the European Court of Justice. In its last quarterly finances, MS reported a net income of $5.1 billion dollars, meaning the fine is a significant one on the scale of the company’s operations.