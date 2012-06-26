With Yahoo Deal, Spotify Eyes 700M Potential Users

Spotify and Yahoo just announced a global distribution deal that will put Spotify in front of 700 million users–a hefty leg up from its current 10 million actives. It’s another way the streaming company is making the experience less about its mothership interface. Yahoo will integrate Spotify with its entertainment sites by featuring the Spotify “play” button, which the music service rolled out in April to allow any site to embed Spotify tunes and to, in turn, gain more users. The news doesn’t change much for existing Spotify users, but Yahoo says a branded Spotify app is in the works that will feature original entertainment content. And what’s good for Spotify may also be good for Yahoo: AllThingsD reports Yahoo will receive a cut of the revenue from paying Spotify subscribers generated by the Yahoo exposure.