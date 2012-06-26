Pulse Launches Premium Sources With WSJ As Inaugural Partner

One day after Flipboard and The New York Times announced a paid content partnership, Flipboard competitor Pulse and the Wall Street Journal have announced one of their own. Starting today, Flipboard’s new Premium Sources feature gives users access to select WSJ content for a monthly fee. Unlike the Flipboard/Times partnership, which gives current Times subscribers access to all of the paper’s content on Flipboard, Pulse users will have to subscribe to different channels of WSJ content, starting with tech, politics, and an editorial section called the Water Cooler. Tech and politics subscriptions are each $3.99 a month, and the Water Cooler subscriptions are $0.99 a month.