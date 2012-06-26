Inside Zynga Network And Its New “Big Learning Machine”

Zynga has taken a lot of beatings recently–a stock price that has slumped as much as 50 percent since its December IPO and skepticism about the long-term impact of its dependence on Facebook.

But at an event at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco Tuesday, the game company talked about two new initiatives that could be the key to regaining outsider confidence that it does indeed have a bright future.

The first is what it calls the “Zynga Network,” which will allow players to have the same experience on Zynga, no matter what device or platform they use. Until now, the user experience has been fragmented. But soon, whether players access games via Facebook, log in via the company’s new Zynga.com site, or play on mobile devices, they’ll see the same friends and have access to the same information.

“It’s one network, one unified experience, one social lobby that will for the first time connect all players no matter where they’re playing,” said Manual Bronstein, general manager of the Zynga Network. Executives did not specify when the rollout would be complete, only saying it would be “coming soon.”

More interestingly, however, is the fact that Zynga is opening up its platform to outside game studios. Zynga has invested enormous resources in creating an infrastructure that allows its own games to get up and running rapidly. It’s now making those services available to other companies.

“Third parties will be able to focus on what they do best: enjoy and create beautiful games,” said Kostadis Roussos, Zynga’s Chief Engineer.