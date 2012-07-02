How “Toggle” Worked Its Way Through AT&T’s Innovation Pipeline And Into Cell Phones

Doug Ring was stuck in a familiar bind between boss and cell phone provider. He worked a lot but couldn’t keep secure business data on his personal phone. In order to stay in touch with both his job and his home life–he has elderly parents and penchant for checking stock prices–Ring became one of those guys with two mobile devices: a work BlackBerry on one hip, and a family iPhone in his pants pocket. The irony is that Ring’s boss actually is his cell phone provider. As the director of AT&T’s network operations in Dallas, he spends long hours and lots of overtime making sure everyone–especially the ridiculously over-gadgeted–stays connected.

In mid-2009, Ring decided that if he wanted to solve the dual-device problem, AT&T should probably help. And luckily the company is set up to do that. A few years ago, AT&T launched TIP–short for The Innovation Pipeline–an internal crowdsourcing network that acts like an idea stock exchange. Employees submit product suggestions online to be shaped, refined, and voted on by other employees. Those with the most support often move on to a fast-pitch round in front of top brass; the best of the best get funded. Like Google’s 20 percent time, or the hackathons that have become de rigueur for dotcom companies, TIP gives AT&T a chance to capitalize on new ideas from within its ranks while also recapturing some of the time employees were likely spending playing Words With Friends or taking a long lunch.

Ring first drew his plans for a mobile platform that would let him host two personas on one device on a whim. It was a simple interface: flick your finger across the screen to shift from your personal to work home screen, complete with related game-playing apps or secure desktop access. Each version of the phone would be walled off from the other one, keeping company secrets safe and making sure that the higher-ups didn’t snoop on family photos. “I was just kind of doing it for fun,” he says. “My dilemma was that I get called at all times of the day and night, but I also have a life. I’d like to have single device to be able to move between them.”

Other employees agreed–a lot. The result is Toggle, an app that does nearly exactly what Ring envisioned for mobile phones and tablets. The latest version for Android and iOS debuted this June with Blackberry and Windows versions slated to follow. It’s a no-brainer product that was conceived and developed by exactly the sort of people that large corporations tend to ignore: mid-level loyalists, who often have surprisingly bright ideas.