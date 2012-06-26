Apple Releases New Podcasts App

Apple has released an official standalone app for podcasts calling it–surprise, surprise–“Podcasts.” The app, designed to look like an old tape player, is now out for the iPhone and iPad for iOS versions 5.1 and later. New podcasts you’ve subscribed to can be set to update automatically for offline listening, or can be streamed online. A “Stations” category lets you discover new podcasts within a category, with easily accessed sharing option on Twitter, message, or via email.