Slacker Radio Grows Beyond Songs, Partners With ABC For Lifestyle Stations

Pandora competitor Slacker Radio today announced a partnership with ABC Radio that will allow Slacker users to listen to two new lifestyle radio stations–Men’s Life and Women’s Life–built from ABC-produced content from a variety of media partners such as Esquire, SELF, Popular Mechanics, and GQ. The stations feature content from over a dozen lifestyle topics, including Health & Fitness, Food & Drink, and Style & Fashion. Paying Slacker subscribers (currently more than 500,000 of six million active monthly users) can customize the stations to feature just the topics they’re interested in. All listeners will be able to skip stories within the channels, just as they can skip songs. The new lifestyle stations are Slacker’s latest foray out of the traditional songs category. Earlier this month, Slacker began live streaming sporting events with content partner ESPN.

