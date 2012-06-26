There’s More To Google’s Artificial Brain Than Finding Cats On The Internet

Google’s got a brain. An actual electronic brain.

The New York Times has news that inside Google’s high-tech R&D “X” laboratory the search giant has been creating a simulation of the human brain. And rather than teaching it programs, Google’s staff have been exposing it to information from the Net so that it learns organically, a little like the way we humans do. It’s built by hooking together 16,000 processor cores with over one billion interconnections, in a notional model of the around 86 billion neurons in a typical adult human brain.

Some AI systems are all about code run in very fast computers, simulating the various layers of thought and decision that make up a mind with statistics or logic. But Google’s approach is a bit closer to a natural model where the inspiration isn’t some abstract algorithm for simulating a brain, but instead relies on building a replica of a brain and exposing it to raw information. Google has lots of information at its disposal.

In Google’s case they did no complex training, but simply exposed the brain to around 10 million random digital pictures extracted as thumbnails from YouTube videos and let it do its own thing, adjusting signals from some neurons up and down and strengthening and weakening some of the connections between them. It’s a concept well known to science fiction, and Douglas Adams even used it in The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, to describe the Deep Thought super computer “which was so amazingly intelligent that even before the data banks had been connected up it had started from I think therefore I am and got as far as the existence of rice pudding and income tax before anyone managed to turn it off.”

Google’s brain, more or less undirected through a process of repetition, developed a “concept” of human faces and the different parts of a human body from these images, and also a concept of cats. “Concept” here means a fuzzy ill-understood pattern that it could use to categorize a new image it had not seen before, based on its previous learning. The cats concept was a surprise to the researchers, but given the fact that YouTube is a skewed data set, and that we humans do love Lolcats and their like, perhaps it was inevitable.

So what Google’s done is develop a very simplified digital simulation of a human visual cortex. Given that such power is usually imagined as belonging to some military research facility, why’s Google trying it?