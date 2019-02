LCD HDTV maker Vizio, following in Sony’s and LG’s steps, just announced a new setup that will bring web streaming to its lush TV displays. The $99 Vizio Co-Star, outfitted with Google TV tech, connects to a cable box or satellite box and adds a smart layer to the TV setup hardware that brings access to apps and streamed shows with just a few clicks of the remote control. Pre-orders for the set begin in July.