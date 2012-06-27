Marketing, Presidential Positioning, And The Battle For Your Vote

As we enter the final months of the Presidential campaign the two

candidates, Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, will be deploying millions of dollars

to positively “position” themselves as the man for the job. At the

same time, they will be working to negatively position their opponent as not

being up to the task of President.

In the classic marketing book, Positioning: The Battle for Your Mind,

Al Ries and Jack Trout define positioning this way; “Positioning starts

with a product. A piece of merchandise, a service, a company, an institution,

or even a person. Perhaps yourself. But positioning is not what you do to a

product. Positioning is what you do to the mind of the prospect. That is, you

position the product in the mind of the prospect.”

Why is positioning important and why does it work? Positioning is less about

changing minds but using what is already in the prospect’s mind and positioning

your product in a way that is attractive to that person (and negatively

positioning your competitor at the same time). This is critical because it’s

very difficult to change people’s minds. Therefore, it’s better to use what is already

there and build a short, simple, and clear positioning that works to your

advantage.

Why short, simple, and clear? Because for most products (and for political

races) the majority of people don’t spend a lot of time thinking about their selection.

Also, you are competing against not only your opponent’s message but against

all the messages from all the other companies, institutions, and people trying

to influence or sell products to your target.

For example, Audi’s commercials focus on presenting itself as the hip and modern version of a high-end automobile while simultaneously positioning Mercedes-Benz as an old and dated luxury car. Audi’s 2011 Super Bowl ad, Release the Hounds, illustrates their approach well. Note that Audi did not position Mercedes as sub-par; that is not believable. Instead, Audi took the idea already established in people’s mind that Mercedes has long been a luxury car brand, then used that to Audi’s advantage.