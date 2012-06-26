Facebook Disables New “Find Friends Nearby” App

Facebook has scuttled the fledgling Find Friends Nearby app which was discovered this weekend. When logged into Facebook and on the app’s landing page, users could see the names of geographically close Facebook users, known and unknown, who were also on the app’s landing page. The app’s landing page and the version within the Facebook app have both been disabled. Facebook has spoken up, telling msnbc.com and Wired.com that the app was a test and had not been formally released.