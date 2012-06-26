Orbitz Shows Mac Users Costlier Travel Deals

Travel site Orbitz is using the browser data of their visitors to target Apple users with costlier travel and hotel options. Orbitz executives told the Wall Street Journal that they noticed visitors with a Mac spent more on hotel rooms (up to $30 more) and picked fancier hotels than PC users, and confirmed the trend with data. The company now adds visitors’ browser data to a laundry list of factors that determine what search results they see.
