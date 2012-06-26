Google Teams With Lego In Creative Chrome Promotion

Google has teamed with Lego Australia in an unusual promotion for its Chrome product. It’s called Build, and it’s an experiment in collaborative creativity: Participants are encouraged to build a simulated Lego construction using Build’s clever tools and then peg their structure to a location in Google maps that corresponds to a real Australian location. Once built, the Lego can then be saved and shared over email or through Google+. It’s intended to be a showcase for the technical prowess of the Chrome browser, because all the 3-D rendering happens in-browser, and Google says it will launch next in New Zealand, then a list of other countries.