Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Becomes First Woman To Sit On Board Of Directors

Facebook has just appointed chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg as the eighth member and first woman to sit on its Board of Directors, the company announced today. As Facebook’s highest-paid executive, Sandberg has overseen the company’s business operations for the past four years, and she will now command her own vote in all Facebook decisions. Sandberg currently owns 1.9 million shares of Class B Facebook stock and more than 39 million restricted stock units. The announcement comes a little more than a week after Facebook’s CTO of three years, Bret Taylor, said he would be leaving the company.