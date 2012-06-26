Your First 5 Hires Can Make Or Break Your Company–Here’s How To Choose Carefully

For any company–whether you’re manufacturing athletic shoes, selling medical devices or developing cloud-based software–talent is the most important piece to the long-sought-after puzzle to long-term success. Talented people want to work with other talented people. You need to keep the proverbial bar high.

That philosophy is never more important than it is when you’re looking to build out the leadership team for a startup. Many accomplished technology executives have told me that a new company establishes its culture–and its bar for talent–based on the first 20 hires. Now, that’s well and good, but the most important trait of any company is what I call “Leadership DNA,” the strands that not only define its values and vision, but that are replicated across future hires.

In my mind, a company’s Leadership DNA is set even sooner than its culture and created by the first five leaders of any company in any environment. Getting it right often makes or breaks startups. So, how do you get this combination of people right for that next breakthrough idea and the team that will support it? Here are five pointers:

1. Picking your cofounder(s) is the biggest decision you’ll make. Perhaps the most important decision in life you make is picking the right person with whom you walk down the aisle. I’d argue that picking the right person with whom you start a company is right below your spouse in terms of importance. If you’re throwing all your chips in on as risky bet as is a startup, particularly after attaining a successful, stable role elsewhere (for me it was founding Okta after running engineering at salesforce.com), you better find someone you can trust and someone you know will match you in terms of drive, stamina, and creativity.

My advice in finding your company partner is to start outside of your first degree LinkedIn network and find someone who isn’t already a good friend or solid professional contact. Let’s face it–between the stress and pressure and spending long hours on your first investor deck, the friendship doesn’t stand a chance.

That was my first rule with Okta. My cofounder, COO Frederic Kerrest, was someone who worked in various roles across the sales and business development groups at salesforce.com (and someone I had heard great things about), but also had never worked with him directly. That was my second rule in founding Okta: Never start a company with a stranger. In embarking on the adventure of building a company (and team) from scratch, you need to partner with someone you have known somewhat superficially over time, but also someone you can reference well. There’s too much risk involved to put it all on the line with a total stranger.