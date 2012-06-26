Managing Your Company’s Behavioral Outliers

In my previous column, I looked at a common problem faced by business leaders today–the wide range of employee behaviors and the potential impact on company culture. All managers have to contend with a myriad of variable employee personalities, behaviors, and morals, including employees who exhibit poor cultural behaviors in our workplace. However, for every positive influence there is the potential for a negative outcome. The positive employees can actually have an equally negative effect on culture if there behaviors are not properly acknowledged and leveraged. It can signify a weak company culture.

Inspired by Malcom Gladwell, I created the term behavioral outliers and discussed both the people who are the highest of performers (those who exhibit desirable behaviors according to senior management) as well as those workers who exhibit less than desired behaviors yet still may be very strong producers.

To recap, there are two types of behavioral outliers: the positive behavioral outlier and the negative behavioral outlier. The positive behavioral outlier is seen as the star employee, while the negative behavioral outlier can be a huge management challenge. This unpredictable, though often successful, employee follows his or her own agenda as opposed to adhering to company values deemed essential to the company’s well-being.

Unfortunately, senior management often accepts these negative outliers and their behaviors for the sake of profits–and even rewards the behavior through salary increases.

Research from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology examined “agreeableness” and found that men who measured below average on agreeableness earned about 18 percent more–or $9,772 more annually–than nicer guys. Ruder women earned about 5 percent or $1,828 more than their agreeable counterparts. But what the study didn’t unearth was the damage to company culture and revenue these ruder people inflicted on their way to higher incomes.

There is another option.