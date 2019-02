Ahead of Google’s I/O conference this week Gizmodo Australia got their hands on leaked documents that spill the (jelly)beans on Google’s expected new Nexus tablet, supposedly called the Nexus 7. Two versions are expected, an 8GB model at $199 and a 16GB model at $249. According to the documents, the tablet will run the Jelly Bean version of the Android OS. The tablet will also be NFC-enabled, and Google Wallet compatible.