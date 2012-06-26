Better Ways To Find A Second Life For All Your Old Devices

Once a new iPhone, iPad or other next generation mobile device hits the market, early adopters, diehard techies, and those who are just looking to upgrade their outdated (and often damaged) gadgets aren’t sure what to do with their old, once-loved predecessors.

They could try selling them online but that means burning a lot of calories taking pictures and writing descriptions only to have to worry about potential spammers and scammers, all to make a couple of bucks. If you’ve ever gone through the hassle, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

They could try re-gifting them to a niece or nephew. Although it won’t help offset the cost of purchasing a new device, doing so could earn them huge karma points and the title of “coolest aunt (or uncle).”

Or, if they’re anything like me, they’ll probably end up throwing them in a junk drawer never to be seen or heard from again. Even though I probably paid a few hundred dollars just a few months ago, overnight the device often becomes more or less worthless. At least that was the case until retailers started to realize the potential size of the secondary market for consumer electronics.

With more than 278 million mobile devices idle or deactivated in the United States (and growing), startups such as Gazelle.com and BuyMyTronics (which was recently acquired by GameStop), as well as traditional brick and mortar retailers such as Best Buy, are hoping to turn old gadgets and gizmos into cash while, at the same time, keeping them out of landfills by redistributing them to consumers both in the U.S. and globally at an affordable price.

“If you assume the average U.S. household has 3 electronic devices, with a population of approximately 300 million, that could mean there are approximately 1 billion devices currently not being used,” says Brett Mosley, founder and CEO of BuyMyTronics. “If the average payback for those devices was only $50 that would equate to approximately $49 billion,” he added. And that’s no small change.