Google Dramatically Cuts Price For Accessing Its Maps API

Google has announced that it’s cutting the cost of third party access to its sophisticated Maps API by up to 88%, for clients on high-traffic sites and services. Google lets third party app developers and websites to access its Maps technology through an API, but had been charging a small but on insignificant fee of $4 per 1,000 map loads to these customers–a fee that eats into profits the company’s make by offering the Maps as part of their own service. Google also revealed it would be changing who it charges these fees to, and offering negotiations on the matter. The price cut comes in the weeks since it was unofficially revealed that Apple had shunned Google’s Map tech in its next iPhone operating system and was instead offering its own clever mapping solution.