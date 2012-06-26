Apple’s Broken Streaming-Video Promises

There is a premise that the inevitable Apple TV flat screen will launch the “cable-cutter” revolution in earnest. And if rumors are close to right, this will happen in the next six months or so.

The promise is that Apple will bring the same elegant hardware and consumer friendly software to the unhappy cable customer. There is only one problem with this a la carte utopia, in my experience. And that’s that it doesn’t work. Let me share my story and see if it reflects your experience.

I have an Apple TV 2 and so, a few weeks back, I tried to buy Mad Men for $3.99. The Apple TV device tried to download, and failed. I went online, trouble shot the wifi, tested, and re-started everything, and finally called Apple. They suggested downloading from iTunes on my desktop, and streaming via AirPlay. They credited me the failed purchase and I went and downloaded again, which took almost 2 hours.

And it’s not just a personal gripe–Apple boards are full of complaints about iTunes, connection speeds, failed downloads, and hinky rentals.

Now, before you ask, maybe it’s my wifi or connection speeds. I wondered that as well. So I tested Netflix, which is stunningly fast and solid on my same home network.

So, why does my personal experience matter?