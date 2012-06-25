“You’re Nuts!” Why–And How–Impact Makers Gives Away All Its Profits

Michael Pirron is the cofounder and CEO of Impact Makers. His company is a management consulting firm much like any other, but for one extreme distinguishing feature: It donates 100% of its after-tax profits to charity. We caught up with Pirron to ask him why he would do such a thing.

FAST COMPANY: What led you to cofound Impact Makers?

MICHAEL PIRRON: I worked in management consulting for years, and it paid the bills, but it wasn’t resonating with my values. But I couldn’t really afford to take a third or half of my salary to go work in the non-profit world. I wanted to pay my mortgage and do something meaningful at the same time. So I came up with this idea, selfishly, to be able to pay my mortgage and give back.

What’s the scope of Impact Makers?

We’re headed towards $5 million in revenues. Last year we put $100,000 into the community, and a little over 200 hours of pro bono consulting. Our goal for next year is to do $8 million in revenues, and put half a million dollars into the community. That would be a real game-changer in the philanthropy space in central Virginia: a group of middle-class professionals, doing the same work they would do at any other firm but structuring it differently and collectively making the same community impact as some of the large family foundations in town.

You and your colleagues still draw healthy salaries. How are “profits” defined? How is this all governed?