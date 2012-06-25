Shazam Partners With NBC Olympics To Deliver Social TV Content

Media discovery app Shazam announced today it will partner with NBC Olympics to provide social content for the duration of the London games. The partnership will provide Shazam with access to twice the viewership of this year’s Super Bowl, its last major U.S. television partnership (the 2008 Beijing Olympics had about 214 million U.S. viewers, compared to the 2012 Super Bowl’s 111 million). Starting July 27, U.S. Shazam users watching the Olympics across five NBC properties will be able to use the app on their mobile devices to access content such as athletes’ bios, up-to-the-minute event results, and interactive polls, as well as options to share on Twitter and Facebook.