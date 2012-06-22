@WalmartLabs Coheads Depart, But New Products Are On The Way

Venky Harinarayan and Anand Rajaraman have announced they will leave @WalmartLabs a year after Walmart acquired their company, Kosmix. Harinarayan and Rajaraman, who we featured in our 2012 list of the 100 Most Creative People In Business , haven’t yet specified what they would be doing next, but said in a statement, “Walmart has the talent, products and distribution to fully realize its potential in the next generation of e-commerce.”

Over the past year, @WalmartLabs focused on developing social- and mobile products for Walmart and introduced products such as the Shopycat app that makes gift recommendations based on Facebook data. The two Kosmix founders also imbued Labs with a strong startup culture and doubled its staff, setting up the division to continue developing and launching commerce products. A few products Harinarayan and Rajaraman developed that are still in the pipeline will come out later this year, Walmart spokesperson Shernaz Daver tells Fast Company, including Goodies, a food subscription service.

