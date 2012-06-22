@WalmartLabs Coheads Depart, But New Products Are On The Way

Venky Harinarayan and Anand Rajaraman have announced they will leave @WalmartLabs a year after Walmart acquired their company, Kosmix. Harinarayan and Rajaraman, who we featured in our 2012 list of the 100 Most Creative People In Business, haven’t yet specified what they would be doing next, but said in a statement, “Walmart has the talent, products and distribution to fully realize its potential in the next generation of e-commerce.”
Over the past year, @WalmartLabs focused on developing social- and mobile products for Walmart and introduced products such as the Shopycat app that makes gift recommendations based on Facebook data. The two Kosmix founders also imbued Labs with a strong startup culture and doubled its staff, setting up the division to continue developing and launching commerce products. A few products Harinarayan and Rajaraman developed that are still in the pipeline will come out later this year, Walmart spokesperson Shernaz Daver tells Fast Company, including Goodies, a food subscription service.
