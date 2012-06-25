Overcoming The Challenges Of Fragmentation In Mobile

“Fragmentation” is much talked about in mobile. Numerous operating systems, increasingly diverse device types, ARM and x86 system architectures. All this diversity creates a very real challenge for application developers. And actually it’s a daunting diversity that any company in the tech space must face. Is anything to be done about fragmentation?

Before I answer that question directly, let me say that the situation is better than it was 10 years ago when every device manufacturer had its own operating system. Today, we’ve got a much smaller number of operating environments, comparatively, and some of them have characteristics that developers can use to develop across platforms–HTML5 being a notable up-and-coming standard with these characteristics.

But I also would argue that it is not helpful to think only about the development environment. Channels are central to how we need to think about the marketplace of applications. Proctor & Gamble may no longer have to deal with every mom & pop grocery store, but how they deal with Costco versus how they deal with WalMart is still significantly different.

So we have this balance and interplay between the platform and the retailing environment. Any contemplation of the challenges facing developers has to be not just about the technology side of platforms but also about discovery/monetization. Right now those two (technology & discovery/monetization) are bundled very tightly together. If I want to take advantage of the market that a particular retail channel has to offer me, I have to write and deliver my app/service in a certain way.

In each of these operating environments, there is a lot of work going on to try and make the unique characteristics of a device not limit its ecosystem. You may still have to distinguish between a tablet and a phone, but at least making applications work across both kinds of devices is clearly a goal for the OS providers.

It really is a question of how many platforms that developers will target to get access to those market channels. If a platform offers viable monetization opportunities for developers, developers will develop to it. If you pay them, they will come.