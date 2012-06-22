Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week Microsoft did their best Apple impression and released a tablet to a media with bated breath. It was a great success and apparently left you hungry for more design this week. We delivered with the NBA’s missile tracking cameras, Ford’s keyless iPhone app, and a new piece of tech that can “print” you a tangible, edible burrito.
1. Moneyball 2.0: How Missile Tracking Cameras Are Remaking The NBA
Co.Design
Mark Wilson brings you a whole new look at the NBA.
Meet The League Of Extraordinary Women: 60 Influencers Who Are Changing The World
Fast Company
Take a look at the women who are changing the world for the better.
Branding Talk Isn’t Helping Your Company. Here’s What Should Replace It
Co.Design
Branding talk not working for you? Brian Millar says you should zip it up, and zip it out.
My Airbnb Biz Got Me Evicted, Here’s What I Learned
Fast Company
Chris Dannen shares his lessons learned from his Airbnb saga.
Ford Schools Apple With Clever Phone Login App… Wait, What?
Co.Design
Ford out innovates Apple in the App game?
Burritobot: A 3-D Printer That Spits Out Burritos
Co.Design
Print me a burrito please!
A Project Management Tool Built By The Country’s Best Design Firms
Co.Design
This artefact is neither old, nor outdated.
Ad Industry: Here’s Why Your Best Talent Is Leaving And What You Can Do About It
Co.Create
Christine Champagne shares how agencies can create a more positive culture for top talent.
9. The Best Of Microsoft’s Surface: Two Tablets, Full-Sized Keyboard, Stylus, No Price Yet [Video]
Fast Company
Microsoft released a tablet to shake up the market completely dominated by Apple. It looks great, but can it contend with the iPad?
How Colorado Springs Became The Heart Of The U.S. Olympic Movement
Co.Exist
Edible packaging is closer than you may have thought.
