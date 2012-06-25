Patent Patrol: Is Microsoft Planning A Robust Mobile Device Future?

With last week’s reveal of Surface, Microsoft’s bid for relevance in the mobile computing future, has thrown a rare spotlight on Microsoft’s R&D. Turns out, there are a few recent patents with MS’s name on them that suggest bold plans for mobile devices.

Persona-Based Login–The Future of BYOD

One criticism of the iPad, iPhone and indeed Android devices is that they’re single-user products. That’s a very different situation than laptops and traditional desktop computers, which can be multi-user and thus multi-purpose: A single PC can have a login to a user environment that is perhaps configured for business use for one user, and for entertainment with adult control protocols for a child.

That’s something U.S. patent application 20120159479 is designed to remedy. In its introduction, Microsoft notes:

Technologies are described herein for providing a persona-based application experience. Application virtualization provides the ability to deliver an application with its own set of configurations to a computer without any installation on the computer. The application may run on the computer through a virtual environment having its own virtual file system, configuration files, and the like. In this way, the application can run in isolation from other applications, thereby avoiding application conflicts that exist on traditionally installed software applications.

It’s a protocol for defining how a computer–most likely a mobile device–can be configured to the “persona” of the user at a particular time. If you’re logging in to your mobile device as a parent in the evening, for example, it will reconfigure itself differently than if you’re logging in as an executive in an office environment.

In particular, MS points out that companies who permit employees to use off-site computers may find a use for this because it can be used to prevent accidental or unauthorized access to business-sensitive data. It also means employees don’t have to carry around multiple computers for different purposes. And with the explosion in Bring Your Own Device habits in the workplace, being driven it would seem by devices like the iPad, Microsoft may be onto something here. With Surface being so evidently aimed at enterprise users, but also carrying the easy-use cachet of the tablet computing paradigm, can we imagine a future edition of Windows 8 allowing this trick?