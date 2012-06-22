Rumored Details For Microsoft’s Tablet PC Surface: $599 Price Tag, Wi-Fi Only

Details about Microsoft’s new Surface tablet are trickling out. Sources have told Bloomberg that the tablets will be Wifi-only and thus won’t run on mobile networks, playing to the traditional PC side of the tablet’s character. During the announcement of the Surface, Microsoft was mum on exact pricing, but now TheNextWeb has heard that the price for the Windows RT model will start at $599 (as much as the 32GB new iPad), with the Windows 8 Pro version starting costing about $999.