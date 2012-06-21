The Beauty Issue…

At some point everyone has experienced

the idea or heard the adage that “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder” or, as

explained by the iconic Scottish philosopher David Hume, “Beauty in things

exists in the mind which contemplates them.”

So if beauty exists in our

minds, how does that happen? The celebrated late art historian Rudolf Arnhem,

author of Art and Visual Perception, said that it has everything to do with form and how

we perceive it. Which then begs the question: What role does form perception play

in our contemplation of physical products and their function?

Maslow suggests that the

most vital human needs start at the bottom of his now famous pyramid and that

the need for self-esteem and confidence is at the top of the same pyramid, far

above the more important initial desires, say our desire for food and shelter. Of course

Maslow never met an iPhone.

As knowledge work gives way

to a creative age, it also appears that beautifully formed objects and the self-esteem

we derive from attaching ourselves to them have come of age in a more

meaningful way than Maslow ever imagined.

Far from being the premium

nonessential element, beautiful forms and answers may be the only way to

survive in the automated and overly abundant product and service markets we are

experiencing today. Positive perceptions of form trigger the power of emotional

connection that consumers seek in the offerings they buy and use, whether they

are physical products, services, systems, software products or brands. Connecting

users emotionally with a product is the new killer app, and in this regard,

form rules and function is the new table stake.

Said another way, the

performance and function of products and services have reached such a high

state of accomplished parity that beauty, both in physical form and

performance/interaction-based beauty, now dictate the success or failure of

products. Interestingly, in the same way, selection serves to propagate

species. It’s a fact. Honeybees are drawn to the most beautiful flowers and

fragrances first.