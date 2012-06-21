Google-backed Endangered Language Project Helps Preserve Dwindling Dialects

Google is backing a cultural initiative to help preserve more than 3,000 dwindling languages around the world. The Endangered Language project is backed by Google.org and maintained by the Alliance for Language Diversity. According to the group, half the world’s 7,000 languages are at threat of disappearing over the next 100 years. The new website is a worldwide record of more than 3,000 languages at threat, with information on programs that are working to keep them alive. Through the website, the cultural conservation group hopes to serve as keepers of the dying tongues, and serve as a resource for other groups who are battling to preserve local lingos.