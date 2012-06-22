10 Ways To Make Sure Your Trade Show Isn’t A Bust

Despite the stagnant economy, industry trade shows, conferences, and exhibitions remain popular. In fact, a recent Center for Exhibition Industry Research report reveals an increase in the primary indicators of trade show activity (square feet of display, revenue, attendance, and number of companies exhibiting).

As summer begins, thus signaling the end the current trade show season, this is a particularly good time to start planning for the fall events. So here are some insider tips for getting the most of a trade show appearance.

1. Map out your objectives for the event early and create a plan. Show attendance is more than an opportunity to collect leads and engage with prospects. It is also an opportunity to meet with partners, press, potential employees, even competitors. So taking a strategic view of a show makes sense. Shows are often handed off to marketing folks who excel at handling show logistics, but don’t see the big picture. Some things you may want to consider are announcing a new product, implementing an incentive plan for recruiting partners, or arranging meetings with industry analysts. Understanding who will be attending the event and other activities that will take place at the show should play a role in your decisions. It is not always wise to ‘blow’ a good announcement on the wrong event.

2. Apply early for a meaningful speaking opportunity. Presenting at a conference/trade show brings credibility to your company and amplifies your message. Getting a customer to speak on your behalf is even better.

3. Reach out to the people you want to meet before the show. A good place to start is your prospect database. Programs like G2 Maps for Salesforce provide GIS functionality on top of CRM systems that can help you locate your prospects within a certain radius of the show. Use social media like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook to see who is talking about the show. Reach out to these folks via targeted emails. Get personal and be specific about why people should meet with you.

4. Bring the right staff. How many booths have you walked past and seen the staff standing around talking amongst themselves? These folks are doing your company a disservice. Pick staff who like engaging with strangers, even if they are not in sales. Product developers are sometimes your best advocates. If you hire local staff to augment your company presence, make sure they know the basics about the company/product. There is nothing worse than talking to someone who clearly has no idea what the company does. Work out an effective hand-off protocol, so the best prospects get preferential treatment and the time-wasters (and every show has lots of these) don’t clog up booth operations.