Planetary Resources Considers Kickstarter Funding Their Asteroid Mining Mission

Asteroid mining company Planetary Resources is considering mobilizing the enthusiasm, ideas, and wallets of space geeks everywhere with a Kickstarter campaign to help fund their solar system-wide mining mission. On a blog post, Planetary Resources chief and X-Prize founder Peter Diamandis said they’d been overwhelmed by the rush of responses to their asteroid mining announcement in April. “With continuing NASA budget cuts, it seems like the development of the space frontier is more and more in the hands of everyday citizens,” Diamandis wrote, proposing rewards for future Kickstarter pledgees. Currently in the lead is a $100 for a chance to direct the asteroid seeking Arkyd-100 Space Telescope that the company plans to build, to take a picture anywhere on earth. Also on the list: A half day at the satellite controls, an invitation to the Planetary Resources Launch Party, and a scale model of the Arkyd-100 for your desk. Contributions from those with tighter budgets are also welcome: “If you have an idea for something that you would like to get from this mission, just leave a comment in the box below,” Diamandis wrote.