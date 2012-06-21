Twitter To Expand Advertising To 50 New Countries

Twitter will bring its trio of ad products, promoted tweets, promoted trends and promoted accounts, to 50 new countries this year, the Guardian reports. Dick Costolo described the extension plans during a presentation at the Cannes International Festival on Creativity earlier today. Twitter will target its new advertising products at Latin America and Eastern Europe first, where the company is seeing strong growth rates, though Costolo said that Saudi Arabia is Twitter’s fastest growing market month-on-month. Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that Twitter will begin recruiting in Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands, and was planning an office in Brazil this year.