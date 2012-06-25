How A Drug-Related Tragedy Inspired Transformational Thinking

Jon Sundt lost his two younger brothers to drugs. They were very close, just one and two years apart, and the reality of his brothers’ addiction to drugs was an ongoing struggle for Sundt and his family. Rehab didn’t work; it was terribly expensive and totally inadequate. After Sundt buried his second brother, Eric, he thought long and hard about why they chose such a destructive path. It was clear they had bought into a lie that drugs were cool and celebrities and peers, through media and peer pressure, propagated the lie. The Sundt brothers wanted to fit in, they wanted to be “cool” and they thought, “if everybody else is doing it, we should, too.”

Bombarded by mixed messages from today’s media, kids are exposed to drugs earlier and earlier. Abuse and addiction are widespread problems and our youth are the most vulnerable. Drug abuse derails. It takes you away from your natural highs (like surfing, playing sports, programming, writing, etc.), and it takes you away from your ability to be successful. Sundt searched for a way to reach young people with a new message they would listen to before they gave into drugs and peer pressure. He thought about how to connect with them in a different way. To him, the answer lives inside of all of us: We’re all born with a natural high, and it’s each of our individual gifts. The challenge, and the opportunity, are to identify and pursue those gifts.

What is your natural high?

Close your eyes and imagine yourself doing an activity that you lose track of time doing–it feels so good that hours feel like minutes and minutes feel like seconds. That is your natural high. Sundt started Natural High, a drug-abuse prevention organization, to bridge the gap between the truth and the lies that surround drug use and addiction. It is focused on combating the false perception of the “cool” associated with drug use, and instead showcasing the “cool” associated with celebrities who live drug-free lifestyles. They are spreading a new message about living life on a high and working to create a new social norm, one that empowers youth to find and pursue what they truly love to do, their natural high. They produce a DVD series, an educational curriculum, and outreach campaigns focused on engaging kids and eradicating the drug abuse problem by working to positively influence youth and families to embrace their natural highs and say no to drugs.

Natural High has grown from a group of a few passionate individuals working out of Sundt’s garage to a full-fledged nonprofit organization with a huge footprint. Today Natural High is one of the best drug prevention programs in the country and is currently working with 13,000 (and growing) schools in all 50 states, reaching over 6 million youth. The program reaches the hearts and minds of youth in a profound way, and reading the letters and emails from hundreds of students and teachers all over the country brings tears to your eyes. Of the many youth-focused social causes, those who hear the Natural High message in their classrooms are now making their own videos, pledging to live naturally high, and influencing their peers to do the same.