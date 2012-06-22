Feeling Blah About Work? Don’t Blame Your Boss–Get Engaged

As an employee, you have three choices: Accept what you’ve been given, change what you’ve been given, or leave what you’ve been given. We want to focus on the second option. If you feel underused and undervalued, you can do something about it.

You may be tempted to hold the organization accountable for your engagement. If you still don’t buy the argument that you’re in charge of your own engagement, ask yourself: have you ever had true passion for something in life?

Most likely you can answer yes. So where did that passion come from? You get the point. Nobody can give you passion. Nobody can instill in you deep and rich and vibrant engagement. You have to do it. You should do it.

Engagement drives performance, both personally and organizationally. Torrents of data and reams of analysis have proven a direct relationship between the two. Engagement is the passion you have for what you’re doing and the affection you have for the organization and its people. It’s the comprehensive expression of your motivation and desire to contribute. Of course engagement levels vary. That’s the problem. Some people are on ﬁre. Others are frozen solid. Highly engaged people demonstrate focus, energy, and commitment. Disengaged people languish in complacency, indifference, and halfhearted effort. They think, feel, and act differently from truly engaged human beings. But that’s not all. Engaged human beings deliver different results–to themselves and to their organizations.

Individuals who dive in and participate fully earn greater rewards and experience deeper personal and professional fulﬁllment. Show us a disengaged person, and we will show you lackluster performance, limited personal growth, and diminished rewards. Show us an engaged person, and it’s just the opposite–high performance, accelerated personal growth, and inevitable success.

Two primary types of factors drive engagement: extrinsic factors and intrinsic factors. An extrinsic factor is something that comes from the out-side–meaning outside of you. It’s something in the environment, something in the conditions or circumstances that surround you that inﬂuences you to become more engaged. For example, you may have a great boss, a nice ofﬁce, or a new computer; the organization may be performing well; or perhaps you’ve been given a lot of training to do your job and a generous budget to accom- plish your priorities. These are all extrinsic factors–things that come from outside. Extrinsic factors are important, and they do have an impact on engagement levels. They create engagement from the outside in.