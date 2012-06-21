Learning To Work A Free-Agent Economy To Your Advantage

A revolution has already taken place for America’s workforce. And if you’re not a part of it yet, you could be soon.

Clocking in from 9 to 5 in proper business attire is yesterday’s news; hitting the laptop or mobile device in your bathrobe at all hours is the way of the future. That’s because more and more of us are transitioning from traditional full-time employees to free agents–entrepreneurs, independent contractors, and freelancers who work for multiple clients, often at the same time.

When the government last counted this section of the workforce in 2005, it made up almost a third of it, with over 42 million people classified as “contingent workers.” The 2008 recession only accelerated this trend–because companies that were decimated by layoffs began opting to hire workers only on a per-job basis.

It’s a great wave to ride. With demand rising, freelancers are now able to name their price in such prestige industries as advertising, where today’s Mad Men are more and more frustrated at not having the in-house help they used to count on. But beware–if you don’t know how to surf this rising tide, you could easily wipe out.

Most people don’t recognize that a freelance career demands a different mindset to succeed; freelancers must market almost as hard as they work to keep a steady stream of clients knocking on the door. As business guru Tom Peters wrote in a 1997 Fast Company article, “We are the CEOs of our own companies. To be in business today, our most important job is to be head marketer for the brand called ‘You.'” He totally predicted the wave.

Here are a few areas in which you should expand your expertise, so that you can manage Brand You to a profitable outcome: