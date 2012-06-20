Indian Court Adjusts Ban On Torrent Sites

A maverick Indian high court has shifted its stance against BitTorrent sites like Pirate Bay and Vimeo after a brigade of ISPs appealed a series of court decrees that required the blocking of the sites across the country. In an order, issued on June 15, the court clarified that injunctions would be granted for individual URLs rather than website-wide bans, so over the weekend websites like Vimeo and Pirate Bay have become accessible once again.

Meanwhile in the U.K., the court order to ban Pirate Bay is still in place. BT has joined other ISPs as the latest major ISP to block access to Pirate Bay, but word is, those blocks have already been breached.

