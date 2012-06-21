How Colorado Springs Became The Heart Of The U.S. Olympic Movement

All around the country, Americans are dreaming big. Their boldest ideas are changing their communities–and having a ripple effect throughout the world.

In the summer of 1978, the United States Olympic Committee moved its headquarters from New York City to Colorado Springs, after winning a protracted battle over who would control amateur sports in America and the country’s Olympic prospects. The small staff settled into a two-story brick building on the empty Ent Air Force Base in town.

Olympic House, as it would come to be known, had been the office of the commanding general of the North American Air Defense Command. NORAD’s job, at the time, was to monitor the skies over North America for intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads, although by the 1970s it had moved underground to nearby Cheyenne Mountain. Next door to the USOC’s new headquarters, the governing bodies of several amateur sports organizations moved into a fifth-floor office that still had on its walls targeted maps of the Soviet Union.

“This was the epicenter for the U.S. strategic response and monitoring of Cold War issues,” recalls Mike Moran, who moved to town at the same time as the Olympic Committee to become its chief spokesman, a job he held for the next 25 years. “It’s now the center of the American Olympic movement.”

Click the image to see our slideshow of the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center.

The tradeoff turned out to be a pretty good deal for Colorado Springs, a city now internationally synonymous with amateur sports (not that you don’t want your city to be internationally synonymous with intercontinental ballistic missiles). No one saw it coming in 1978, with the U.S. Olympic Committee limping from controversy and the worldwide Olympic movement hardly the billion-dollar enterprise it is today (as London prepares to host this summer’s games, the price tag to put on one of these biennial jamborees has ballooned to $15 billion).

Back in Colorado Springs, all of this translates into about $215 million a year in economic impact, according to a USOC study commissioned in 2010. That year, the Olympic Committee and its related organizations and businesses employed more than 2,100 people here. The tally included 22 national sports governing bodies now located in Colorado Springs, as well, but not several dozen other amateur sports groups in the area. Other outfits, from the Mountain West Conference to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, are now headquartered in Colorado Springs, too. Each year, about 13,000 athletes and sports staff travel to the city’s Olympic Training Center, and a good 125,000 of the rest of us come, too, just to get a peek at what they’re doing.

And to think, all of this could have developed 1,000 miles away–in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.